Report: Some within Warriors ‘concerned’ Kevin Durant’s behavior indicates he’s leaving

Early in the season, the Warriors were reportedly chill about the possibility of Kevin Durant leaving for the Knicks.

But that was before he got into a heated argument with Draymond Green, said Golden State was passing too much, lashed out at the media and pointedly disagreed with Steve Kerr for suddenly call on the team to play angrier after long preaching playing with joy.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

There are members of the organization concerned that Durant’s behavior is a sign that he’s already got one foot out the door. But there are others who aren’t reading too much into what they consider to be the standard rigors and annoyances of an 82-game season.

The Warriors surely have optimistic employees and pessimistic employees. I wonder where those who fall in the middle of that spectrum feel about Durant.

Durant’s overall happiness in Golden State will factor into his free agency. Incidents of crankiness matter. But so do happier moments.

The Warriors still have an opportunity to give Durant a great memory before July – winning another championship. It’s too early to declare with certainty what Durant will do. His playoff experience could shape so much.

But it’s not too early to look for clues – from his mood to everything else.