Report: A Wisconsin assistant coach is on the move to another program

Wisconsin football will likely see some roster turnover this season as the transfer portal cycle continues and head coach Luke Fickell looks to bolster the team entering his second season.

A report from yesterday signals some coaching turnover as well. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that Wisconsin wide receivers coach Mike Brown is leaving for the same position at Notre Dame under Marcus Freeman.

Brown was Wisconsin’s WR coach for one season, that after being Fickell’s WRs coach at Cincinnati from 2019-2022. He is reported to join a Notre Dame program that went 9-3 in 2023 and is searching for stability with the rest of the country caught in conference realignment.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, will need a new coach for a unit that is so important to Phil Longo’s air raid attack. 2023 was a disappointment offensively, so the new coach would play a big role in that being reversed in 2024.

Notre Dame is expected to hire Wisconsin’s Mike Brown as its new wide receivers coach, sources tell @247sports. Former NFL wide receiver who is a rising star in the coaching world.https://t.co/dJORJ80Uo5 pic.twitter.com/F4PA5eQEkr — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire