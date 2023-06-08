Report: Wisconsin will visit a Big Ten newcomer in 2024

The Big Ten will release its future scheduling model later today, reportedly going away from the East-West division model and into a flex model with protected rivalries.

The changes will begin in 2024, lining up with the additions of USC and UCLA to the conference and the expansion of the College Football Playoff. More specifics will be released as the week continues, but it’s safe to say Wisconsin’s path to the Big Ten Championship game is about to get much tougher.

The first leak is out from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, who reported the Badgers will not only visit Michigan in 2024, but also USC.

Big Ten’s 2024 conference schedule, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ, includes: Michigan at USC

Ohio State at UCLA

Wisconsin at Michigan

Iowa at USC

UCLA at Michigan

Wisconsin at USC

Nebraska at UCLA

Iowa at Ohio State

USC at Penn State

UCLA at Iowa — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 8, 2023

USC is on the rise under Lincoln Riley, coming close to a Playoff appearance in his first season at the helm. Heisman quarterback Caleb Williams will likely be in the NFL when 2024 rolls around, but the trip out to USC projects to be as tough as any other road trip in the conference.

Stay tuned throughout the rest of the day as we learn more about what Wisconsin will face in the coming years.

