Report: Wisconsin unable to lure away top Notre Dame recruiting staffer

Wisconsin football was unable to hire away top Notre Dame recruiting assistant Carter Auman, according to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice.

This news comes as a follow-up to Thursday’s report that the Badgers were in talks to lure Auman away from Notre Dame and hire him as their new director of player personnel.

The top young recruiting assistant will reportedly get promoted to assistant to the general manager on Notre Dame’s recruiting staff.

Auman is rising fast in the recruiting business after helping the Fighting Irish finish with 2023’s No. 12-ranked recruiting class and 2024’s No. 9-ranked group. He and the recruiting staff currently have the Fighting Irish ranked No. 2 in the class of 2025 cycle behind only Ohio State.

Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell reportedly tried to bring Auman in as the new director of player personnel while promoting current director of player personnel Max Stienecker and giving him a new title. That now appears to be off the table with Auman reportedly staying at Notre Dame.

Only @FootballScoop: Notre Dame (@NDFootball) appears poised to fend off Wisconsin to keep recruiting asst @CarterAuman, a key cog in Chad Bowden's recruiting machine. Sources tell @FootballScoop Auman is poised to be elevated into an assistant to the GM: https://t.co/cW9dBUfys8 — John Brice (@JohnDBrice1) June 20, 2024

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 12 in the nation with 20 players committed. The group is a strong follow-up to the Badgers’ No. 23-ranked class of 2024 — a group that finished with the program’s first-ever blue-chip ratio of 50%.

The Badgers’ recruiting department is in fantastic shape under Fickell, even with reportedly missing out on a potential top hire.

