Report: Wisconsin starting OL was arrested for OWI last month

Wisconsin starting offensive lineman Josh Seltzner was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated last month, according to a report from Colten Bartholomew of the Wisconsin State Journal last night.

The report states “Seltzner was stopped by UW-Madison police Oct. 17 and registered a blood-alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15% according to Dane County circuit court documents. The case was filed in circuit court Oct. 20 and Seltzner’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 10. It was Seltzner’s first OWI offense, according to court records.”

Seltzner, Wisconsin’s starting left guard for most of this season, last played against Purdue October 23. He is now listed as questionable for Wisconsin’s contest against Rutgers. Head coach Paul Chryst said on Thursday it was “too early” to tell whether he would play Saturday.

Some news from @CBartWSJ: UW offensive lineman Josh Seltzner was arrested last month for an OWI. https://t.co/6a1hjlCZlT — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) November 5, 2021

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

List