Report: Wisconsin set to host a high profile transfer quarterback

Wisconsin football is set for some changes this offseason. In reality, so is almost every program across the country.

The Badgers are already set to say goodbye to their top two wide receivers and starting quarterback, plus several others who will graduate.

The response, most likely, will be another aggressive offseason in the transfer portal as the roster is bulked up in preparation for a challenging 2024 football schedule. Quarterback will be one of those positions.

One recent report shows what could come in the future: Wisconsin is set to host Toledo transfer quarterback DeQuan Finn, according to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Wisconsin is expected to host Toledo QB transfer Dequan Finn for a visit in the near future, sources tell @247sports. Finn, the MAC Player of the Year, accounted for 88 career touchdowns at Toledo. https://t.co/M50em1EYI3 pic.twitter.com/bEU5cf593q — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 6, 2023

Finn completed 60.3% of his passes in 2023 at Toledo for 2657 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added 123 carries and 563 rushing yards.

The veteran is ranked as the No. 21 overall transfer in the 247Sports portal and No. 7 quarterback. He was a three-star dual-threat QB coming out of Detroit, Michigan in 2019.

Wisconsin has young quarterbacks Nick Evers and Braedyn Locke on the roster, but appears to be approaching 2024 like it did 2023: handing the offense to a transfer quarterback with experience.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire