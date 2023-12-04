Report: Wisconsin ‘a school to watch’ for a high-profile transfer quarterback

Transfer portal season is here and it is already insane. As the portal officially opened earlier today we’ve seen big names including established quarterbacks Kyle McCord, Riley Leonard, D.J. Uiagalelei, Dillon Gabriel and Will Rogers enter, plus former five-star DL Walter Nolen and young quarterbacks including Dante Moore and Aidan Chiles.

So with the entrances come rumors, as we saw to a fever pitch a few years ago with Caleb Williams.

Well, get those rumor cannons ready. On3’s Pete Nakos reported earlier today the Badgers were a ‘school to watch’ for former Washington State transfer quarterback Cam Ward.

Yes, the same Cam Ward that beat the Badgers twice in the last two years.

Wisconsin was mentioned along with Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Florida State, Washington and Miami.

NEWS: Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Florida State, Washington, Miami and Wisconsin have emerged as schools to watch for transfer QB Cam Ward, @PeteNakos_ reports👀https://t.co/D3Iy0VADZ3 pic.twitter.com/A8clqpcS5V — On3 (@On3sports) December 4, 2023

Ward played two seasons at Washington State after transferring from Incarnate Word. In 25 games he recorded 6968 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, 202 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Wisconsin is in an interesting position with senior Tanner Mordecai set to depart, and youngsters Nick Evers and Braedyn Locke maybe not yet ready to start a full season. But whether it’s a need or not, good luck outbidding those listed schools in the NIL front. Acquiring Ward is going to be a challenging task.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire