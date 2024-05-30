Report: Wisconsin’s rivalry contest vs. Minnesota moving to Black Friday

Wisconsin’s annual rivalry contest against Minnesota is moving to Black Friday in 2024, according to a report from Matt Fortuna.

The Badgers and Golden Gophers will play at noon Eastern, 11 a.m. Central on Friday, November 29 instead of its long-standing tradition of Saturday afternoon.

The famous battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe will join Nebraska and Iowa as the two Big Ten games on the holiday. The Cornhuskers and Hawkeyes have traditionally played on that date. They now have company as Fox, NBC and CBS all look to maximize their television windows.

Wisconsin’s home matchup with Minnesota will be broadcast on CBS that afternoon, followed by Nebraska at Iowa at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, 6:30 p.m. Central on NBC.

Source: College football's most-played rivalry is moving to Black Friday, as the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe will take place on Nov. 29. The Heroes Game will be in primetime for the first time, too. 🪓 Minnesota at Wisconsin, noon ET (CBS)

🇺🇸 Nebraska at Iowa, 7:30 ET (NBC) — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) May 30, 2024

