Report: Wisconsin reschedules its 2027 post-Ireland nonconference contest

Wisconsin football has reportedly rescheduled its 2027 nonconference contest against Southern Illinois, moving the game back one week to Sept. 11.

The bye week is added with the team scheduled to open the 2027 season against Pittsburgh on Aug. 28 in Dublin, Ireland.

Wisconsin’s 2027 schedule includes nonconference contests against Pittsburgh, Southern Illinois and Colorado State, home Big Ten matchups vs. Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State and UCLA, and road Big Ten games at Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota and USC.

This report indicates that the Badgers will get an extra bye week coming home from Ireland before beginning what is sure to be a challenging schedule.

Wisconsin’s future schedules through 2031 include the year-in, year-out gauntlet of the new Big Ten landscape, plus several challenging nonconference series. Those are highlighted by matchups including Alabama in 2024 and 2025, Notre Dame in 2026, Pittsburgh in 2027, Utah in 2028 and 2033, California in 2029 and 2030, and Virginia Tech in 2031 and 2032.

First will come a 2024 season that sees the Badgers face one of the toughest schedules in the country. If you sense the overall trend, the landscape only gets more challenging entering 2024 and beyond.

Wisconsin’s 2027 opener against Pittsburgh in Ireland is sure to create a popular trip for Badgers fans. It now appears that the team will get a much-needed week off upon its return.

