Report: Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai broke his hand Saturday vs Iowa

Here is the injury to add to the insult of Wisconsin’s 15-6 loss to Iowa on Saturday.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported this morning that Wisconsin starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand against Iowa and ‘is expected to be out for the immediate future.’

Mordecai was injured late in the second quarter of Saturday’s loss when he hit his hand on an Iowa player’s helmet while completing a pass to wide receiver Will Pauling. The veteran quarterback stayed in for one more play before appearing to say to the sideline ‘I can’t throw.’

“I can’t throw.” Never the sentence you want to hear your quarterback utter. Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai hit his hand on a Hawkeye helmet on a previous pass attempt. pic.twitter.com/KypCd8bSbM — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) October 14, 2023

Freshman Braedyn Locke went the rest of the way, completing 15 of 30 passes for 122 yards and one interception. Wisconsin scored just six points the rest of the contest with Locke under center and failed to capitalize on Iowa totaling just 70 second-half yards.

Luke Fickell and Phil Longo are now forced to prepare Locke to start for the foreseeable future, including for contests next week at Illinois and the following week vs Ohio State.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire