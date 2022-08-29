Report: Wisconsin QB Chase Wolf suffers potential season ending injury

According to a report from Dario Melendez, the sports director for Wisconsin 12 News, Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf has a torn meniscus and is likely to miss the entire 2022 college football season.

Wolf was the unquestioned backup QB to third-year starter Graham Mertz and was the only signal caller on the roster with actual in-game experience.

During his Wisconsin career, the Cincinnati, Ohio native has thrown for 155 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

With Wolf potentially out for the season, an already thin depth chart at QB becomes even murkier. The Wisconsin coaching staff will now turn to redshirt freshman Deacon Hill, who has yet to appear in a collegiate game to assume the role as the No. 2 quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire