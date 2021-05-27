Report: Wisconsin to take place in 2022’s ‘Battle 4 Atlantis’

On a day that saw several of Wisconsin football’s game times get announced, we also have some Wisconsin basketball scheduling news.

As reported by Jon Rothstein, the Badgers will take place in next year’s ‘Battle 4 Atlantis.’

Sources: Kansas, Tennessee, USC, NC State, Wisconsin, Butler, Dayton, and BYU will headline the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 27, 2021

The tournament will kick off the 2022-23 basketball season in late November.

The Badgers have participated in the event twice thus far—2014 and 2018. They came away on top in 2014, Frank Kaminsky leading the team to the title. 2018, then, saw them lose to Virginia in the championship game.

With 2021-22 projecting to be a transition year for the Badgers, hopefully this event ends up kicking off a successful 2022-23 campaign for Greg Gard’s team.

