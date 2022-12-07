Report: Wisconsin has their next offensive coordinator and everything is about to change

The next big question after Luke Fickell was hired as Wisconsin’s head coach? Where does the offense go from here under another defensive-minded leader. Well, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic Wisconsin has their next offensive coordinator.

On Wednesday afternoon, Feldman reported that UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo is leaving Chapel Hill to become the next Badgers OC. While the move is not official, it would mean a drastic change for a Wisconsin offense that has been built on running the football and offensive line play. Longo is a proponent of the air raid offense, a stark contrast to what the Badgers are known for.

He has had a ton of success at North Carolina and helped turn quarterback Drake Maye into one of the stars of college football in 2022. Here is a look at some reaction from the news and more on Longo:

SOURCE: Phil Longo is leaving UNC to go to Wisconsin to become the Badgers OC. He had a prolific offense in Chapel Hill and helped develop Drake Maye into a star this year. He's had a strong relationship with Luke Fickell for awhile and he interviewed for the Cincy OC before. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 7, 2022

So far the news has only been reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic

Longo has had a long relationship with new head coach Luke Fickell

New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell, right, poses with athletic director Chris McIntosh at a news conference introducing Fickell on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. He was previously head coach for six seasons at Cincinnati.

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

North Carolina finished top-3 in the ACC in yards per play all four seasons under Longo

Nov 19, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball to wide receiver Josh Downs (11) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

He is a proponent of the air raid offense

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Not bad...

Total offense ranks in the country at North Carolina under new UW OC Phil Longo: 2022: 15th

2021: 10th

2020: 5th

2019: 12th — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 7, 2022

Is there any chance Drake Maye follows him to Wisconsin...? Time will tell

Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Longo has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UNC since 2019

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

He served as head coach of La Salle for two seasons (2004-05)

Oct 16, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) with offensive coordinator Phil Longo after running for a touchdown in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

