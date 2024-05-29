Report: Wisconsin’s most famous tradition omitted from EA Sports College Football 25

Wisconsin football’s legendary tradition ‘Jump Around’ was omitted from EA Sports College Football 25 due to licensing issues, according to a recent article from The Athletic’s Chris Vannini.

That and Virginia Tech’s ‘Enter Sandman’ are the two most notable college game day traditions that the video game was unable to replicate.

The much-anticipated video game is set for a July 19 release date. The release will be more than a decade in the making after NCAA amateurism rules caused the franchise to halt production after 2013.

After seeing the game’s initial trailer, today marked a big date toward the game’s release as some around the college football world got a preview of the gameplay and wrote about their experiences.

This is the only piece of ‘bad’ news to come from Vannini’s findings.

Wisconsin fans will likely be able to look past the lack of Jump Around and enjoy what will be one of the more popular video games on the market.

