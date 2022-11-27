Report: Wisconsin making a push to hire Luke Fickell as next head football coach

Earlier this morning, ESPN senior college football writer Pete Thamel released a report that Wisconsin is targeting Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell to be their next head coach.

All signs had previously been pointing towards current interim head coach Jim Leonhard taking over the official job, but that now looks to be shifting with this latest report.

Fickell led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff last season and has gone an outstanding 57-18 over his six years with Cincinnati. According to Thamel, there is no signed deal yet, but a deal could be reached within the next 48 hours. Wisconsin’s job has now been posted for seven full days, so the Badgers can make their decision at any time.

Sources: Wisconsin has targeted Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to be the school’s next head coach. https://t.co/FNAKRcu5Vb — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire