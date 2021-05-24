Report: Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field contest with Notre Dame has been rescheduled

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez announced on his radio show recently that the program was able to reschedule their Lambeau Field contest against Notre Dame—a game that was canceled last season due to COVID-19-related schedule changes.

“We’ve got it rescheduled. We’ll announce that soon,” Alvarez said. “Notre Dame was able to clear a date, we were able to clear a date and make things happen. We’re going to play that.”

The only thing Alvarez didn’t mention: when the game will be played.

Wisconsin’s non-conference slate is full through the 2027 season minus one opening still left in 2026.

Related: Every future Wisconsin football game on the books

Wisconsin State Journal’s Todd Milewski looked at when the game could be played. He mentioned the 2022 campaign, with Wisconsin and Notre Dame moving around previously-scheduled games—Washington State, New Mexico State and Illinois State being the Badgers’ three non-conference games that year.

Details will likely come soon from the Wisconsin Athletic Department. For now, though, it’s great news we’ll get to travel north to Green Bay and watch the Badgers partake in one of the sports’ marquee contests.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

List