Report: Wisconsin hiring a new wide receivers coach from an SEC school

Wisconsin has filled its vacant wide receivers coach position with now-former Arkansas WRs coach Kenny Guiton, according to reports from FootballScoop and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Guiton played quarterback under Luke Fickell at Ohio State from 2009 to 2013 before spending his coaching career at Houston (2017-2018), Louisiana Tech (2019), Colorado State (2020) and Arkansas (2021-2023). He was most recently promoted to interim offensive coordinator at Arkansas after the midseason firing of Dan Enos.

The Badgers needed to fill the position after Mike Brown left to take the same job at Notre Dame. Guiton now joins an offensive coaching staff in Madison which is looking to help right the ship after a 7-5 2023 regular season.

The new wideouts coach will be coaching a position group of C.J. Williams, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony and others after experienced receivers Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell both entered the transfer portal after the regular season.

