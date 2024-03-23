Report: Wisconsin G A.J. Storr doesn’t commit to second season with Badgers

Wisconsin basketball’s 2023-24 season came to an end with a demoralizing 72-61 NCAA Tournament loss to James Madison Friday night.

The story was the Badgers’ struggles from the opening tip. James Madison showed up ready to play, Wisconsin did not.

One big piece of that was the struggles of A.J. Storr. The dynamic guard finished with just 13 points on 5/14 from the field and 0/3 from three-point range. His night embodied Wisconsin’s performance: inconsistent and lacking rhythm.

Storr’s future is now one of the team’s big questions entering 2024-25. Greg Gard is set to return the entire team aside from departing senior Tyler Wahl. But there is some thought out there that Storr could look to play elsewhere next season.

The Badgers guard was non-committal when speaking to reporters after the game, instead focusing on the team’s loss and the departure of Wahl.

Badger247’s Evan Flood writes that Storr said “I don’t really know right now” when asked about his options of returning to Wisconsin, entering the NBA draft or entering the transfer portal.

The former St. John’s transfer averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Badgers this season. His presence was badly needed after the team lacked a dynamic wing scorer during the 2022-23 season.

Gard is set to return Chucky Hepburn, John Blackwell and Max Klesmit while welcoming in top point guard Daniel Freitag this offseason. Storr would be welcomed back to comliment that rotation, but it sounds as if he may have a decision to make regarding his future.

