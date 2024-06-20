Report: Wisconsin football targeting top Notre Dame staffer for new recruiting director role

Wisconsin football is targeting Notre Dame top recruiting staffer Carter Auman to become its new director of player personnel, per multiple reports.

Auman contributed to Notre Dame’s top 15 classes in both 2023 and 2024 during his first couple of seasons with the Irish. The Fighting Irish currently boasts the nation’s No. 5 overall ranking in the 2025 cycle, again thanks to his work on the recruiting trail.

This potential move would give Wisconsin’s current director of player personnel Max Stienecker a new title, according to BadgerExtra’s Colten Bartholomew. Stienecker came over from Cincinnati with Luke Fickell after the 2022 season and has been a big part of the program’s recruiting efforts.

Those efforts have seen Wisconsin experience a significant improvement since Fickell’s arrival. In 2024, Wisconsin finished the recruiting cycle with a top-25 class and the program’s first-ever 50% blue-chip ratio. In terms of UW’s current class of 2025, the Badgers acquired commitments from 20 players thus far, enough to vault them into Rivals’ No. 4 spot in the national rankings.

The program has recently capitalized on a busy month of official visits. The Badgers’ recent addition of defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque is their ninth commitment since the start of June. Four-star OT Logan Powell, four-star LB Mason Posa and four-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. are the top players in that group.

Auman’s addition to Wisconsin’s staff would only bolster the Badgers’ recruiting capabilities. With the addition of four new squads to the Big Ten this fall, UW will require top-tier talent to enter its pipeline to find consistent success down the road.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire