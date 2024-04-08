Report: Wisconsin football, Luke Fickell losing a top staffer to the NFL

Wisconsin football is losing key offensive analyst Rob Everett to the Miami Dolphins, according to FootballScoop‘s Doug Samuels.

Everett joined the Badgers program entering the 2023 season. He had previously spent a year under Phil Longo at North Carolina, then followed the offensive coordinator to his position at Wisconsin. FootballScoop writes that Everett was a “senior offensive analyst for the Badgers, where in addition to working with the Wisconsin quarterbacks, he worked on opponent breakdowns, scouting reports and leading edge football technology.”

The assistant also coached Wisconsin’s wide receivers in preparation for the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl after position coach Mike Brown left for Notre Dame.

He is now reportedly off to the NFL. Samuels reports that Wisconsin “already has new staff in place and isn’t looking to fill openings related to this move.”

