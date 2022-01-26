Report: Wisconsin emerges as a potential destination for Caleb Williams

Wisconsin is in the mix for the consensus No. 1 player in the transfer portal and that player is a quarterback? Yes, you read that headline right.

According to On3 Sports’ Gerry Hamilton, the Badgers are in play for Oklahoma transfer quarterback Caleb Williams. Previous reports had named LSU and USC as the final two destinations for the Heisman candidate, but Hamilton has Wisconsin in firm contention.

As a freshman at Oklahoma, Williams threw for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also ran for six touchdowns and 442 rushing yards. With Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC, Williams decided to enter the portal.

While landing the nation’s top QB transfer, and former No. 1 overall player in the class of 2021 has never been Wisconsin’s brand, it appears the Badgers are fully in play for the most exciting transfer in the country.

The current Wisconsin quarterback room features two players with game experience in Graham Mertz, who has started the past two seasons for the Badgers, and Chase Wolf, who has seen action in relief.

The Badgers also have class of 2021 signee Deacon Hill and incoming 2022 signee Myles Burkett in the mix.

Williams would not only be the consensus highest-rated quarterback recruit to step foot on campus as a Badger, but the highest-rated player to ever suit up for Wisconsin in the modern recruiting era.