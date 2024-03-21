Report: Wisconsin class of 2025 commit to visit Ohio State

Wisconsin class of 2025 commit Cody Haddad is visiting Ohio State on Thursday, according to a report from 247sports.

Haddad committed to the Badgers back on January 17. Ohio State offered the fast-rising athlete after that date, and now reportedly lands a visit.

The three-star recruit plays all over the field at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio, but he would likely play safety for the Badgers if his commitment holds.

Haddad’s extensive offer list now includes Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Duke, Cincinnati and Nebraska. Ohio State, Iowa, Texas A&M, Minnesota and Michigan State all pitched their offer to Haddad in the immediate days following his Wisconsin commitment.

Wisconsin commit Cody Haddad currently visiting Ohio State. Buckeyes offered in January a couple weeks after his Badger verbal.https://t.co/q29M7tElyw @Evan_Flood — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) March 21, 2024

The impressive athlete currently plays safety, wide receiver, kick returner and punt returner for his high school team. He also showcased his athletic prowess in track, where he recorded a 22.28 in the 200-meter as a sophomore.

His father, Drew Haddad, was a 7th Round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft of the Buffalo Bills and is enshrined in the University of Buffalo’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently has nine commitments, including Haddad, and ranks No. 9 in the nation at this early stage in the process.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire