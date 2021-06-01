Report: Wisconsin has chosen a new athletic director

Wisconsin is reportedly staying in-house for a successor to legendary athletic director Barry Alvarez. First reported by 620 WTMJ’s Nick Van Wagenen and later confirmed by The Athletic and various other sources, the Badgers are expected to announce Chris McIntosh as the next Wisconsin AD in a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Hearing from sources that the @UWBadgers will name Chris McIntosh as their next athletic director replacing the retiring Barry Alvarez — Nick Van Wagenen (@MKEnick) June 1, 2021

McIntosh is a lifelong Badger who captained Wisconsin’s back-to-back Rose Bowl winning teams in 1998 and 1999. He was an All-American offensive tackle and All-Big Ten performer in 1999 before becoming a first round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2000 NFL draft.

In more relative experience to the AD position, McIntosh has been the deputy athletic director under Alvarez since December of 2014. The Badger State native will jump up from second in command to the top role with the retirement of the Wisconsin great.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.