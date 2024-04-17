Report: Wisconsin basketball in pursuit of former Duke transfer guard Jaden Schutt

Wisconsin basketball is among the programs to have reached out to Duke transfer guard Jaden Schutt, according to 247Sports’ Evan Flood.

Schutt entered the portal on April 15 after two years with the Blue Devils. The 6’5″ shooting guard averaged 2.1 points in 6.9 minutes per game as a freshman in 2022-23. He redshirted in 2023-24 after suffering an injury in the fall.

Wisconsin is on the list of schools that have expressed interest in the Duke transfer along with other top programs including Iowa, Michigan and Xavier.

There is a prior connection here, as the Badgers offered the former four-star recruit during the class of 2022 recruiting cycle. Schutt was 247Sports’ No. 75 overall recruit in the class and No. 6 shooting guard, so there remains a ton of untapped potential there.

Wisconsin is in need to a dominant wing player after the departure of A.J. Storr. Schutt would be a wild card given his lack of experience. But so was Storr after only one season at St. John’s, and that worked out well for the Badgers.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire