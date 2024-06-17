Report: Wisconsin basketball to play Holy Cross in 2024-25 season opener

The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly host the Holy Cross Crusaders for their 2024-25 season opener on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Kohl Center, according to college basketball analyst Rocco Miller.

UW’s compiled a 22-14 overall mark in 2023-24 after being ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation in February. Wisconsin would ultimately earn a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to No. 12 James Madison in the first round.

Since that point, Greg Gard’s program experienced a seismic shift in personnel.

Wisconsin reworked its roster this offseason with the addition of three top transfers: Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter, Missouri guard John Tonje and Northern Illinois forward Xavier Amos. Those three players will fill the voids left by the departures of star point guard Chucky Hepburn (transfer), A.J. Storr (transfer) and Tyler Wahl (graduation).

Serbian signee Andrija Vukovic, point guard Daniel Freitag and guard Jack Robison will also don the scarlet and red as freshmen during the 2024-25 season. Freitag, a top-ranked class of 2024 prospect, will look to ignite UW’s backcourt in a now-loaded 18-team conference.

The Badgers will also host 10 Big Ten opponents this season, including new conference foes Washington and Oregon. Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State also will venture to Madison, Wisconsin for contests in the Kohl Center.

Most notably, Greg Gard and company will travel to Los Angeles for bouts against UCLA and USC, the other two Big Ten additions for the 2024-2025 campaign. Wisconsin also will visit Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers.

The Badgers will also participate in the 2024-25 Greenbrier Tip-Off event featuring LSU, Pittsburgh and UCF, and will face Butler in a neutral site contest this season.

