Report: Wisconsin basketball loses a secret scrimmage to Loyola-Chicago

With college basketball season just two short weeks away, Wisconsin basketball is finally getting to play someone else in preparation.

According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Wisconsin recently played a secret scrimmage against Loyola Chicago, one of the mid-major powerhouses of the last few years and a team that the Badgers beat last season.

The Badgers dropped the scrimmage 71-56, but according to Sports Illustrated college basketball reporter Kevin Sweeney were without a pair of freshman guards in Chucky Hepburn and Lorne Bowman.

It’s always difficult to judge scores from secret scrimmages given questions over the level of control coaches put on them, how the games are set up, and more, but Loyola Chicago should once again be near the top of the Missouri Valley Conference.

Source: Loyola Chicago over Wisconsin 71-56 in a Secret Scrimmage. 16 for Lucas Williamson. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 23, 2021