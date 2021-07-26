Report: Wisconsin backup quarterback Daniel Wright has entered the transfer portal

Wisconsin backup quarterback and former walk-on Daniel Wright has entered the transfer portal, according to a tweet from Evan Flood of 247Sports.com.

The 6-foot, 8-inch signal-caller redshirted last year after joining the program with the class of 2020.

247Sports.com lists the Badgers as the only FBS school to show interest in Wright during his recruitment process, with Sioux Falls being the only school to officially offer the quarterback.

The Sergeant Bluff, Iowa native is now reportedly in the transfer portal with the hope of finding a new location to play out his remaining four years of college eligibility.

