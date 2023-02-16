Report: A new Wisconsin assistant is headed to Notre Dame

According to ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel, Wisconsin football is losing a major assistant to Notre Dame.

New tight ends coach Gino Gidulgi, who came over with head coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati, is reportedly heading to Notre Dame. Gidlugi served as Fickell’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Cincinnati in 2022.

Notre Dame recently lost offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to the same role at Alabama, and are in the process of restructuring their offensive staff.

Guidugli was Fickell’s play caller at Cincinnati over the past two seasons, and led the Bearcats to the only Group of Five College Football Playoff berth in the history of the sport.

