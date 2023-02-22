REPORT: Willie Taggart, a former target for Deion Sanders, expected to join Baltimore Ravens staff

The Colorado Buffaloes had been waiting and hoping that former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart was going to make his way over. Deion Sanders even stated that Taggart and Mike Zimmer would be “walking through that door” back in January, although nothing came of it.

Now, it looks like Taggart is leaving the college world altogether and going to the NFL. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Taggart is set to become the new running backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

Taggart is now with John Harbaugh, and he worked with Harbaugh at Stanford and played for Jack Harbaugh during his days as the quarterback at Western Kentucky.

The #Ravens are expected to hire Willie Taggart as their running backs coach, per source. Taggart — the former head coach at FAU, Florida State, Oregon, South Florida and Western Kentucky — was once Jim Harbaugh’s RB coach at Stanford. Now joins brother John in Baltimore. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 22, 2023

Taggart had been tied to Colorado way back in December after he was fired as Florida Atlantic’s head coach in November, and it was surprising to see his name disappear recently despite the comments from Coach Prime.

Zimmer was also a big-name assistant that was rumored to come to Boulder, although Charles Kelly is running the defense and Zimmer still hasn’t made his way to Boulder.

Nonetheless, Taggart is going to the NFL as an assistant for the Ravens, and the Buffs staff is still looking good.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire