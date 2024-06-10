Report: Williams ‘eventually' will want reworked 49ers contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers don't shy away from paying players what they deserve, and star left tackle Trent Williams reportedly could be next.

During "SportsCenter" on Saturday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that "there are whispers around some in the industry that [Williams] might want a new deal eventually" (h/t Bleacher Report).

"He's got the three years left, he's due $22 million in cash, but he is the best left tackle in the game still," Fowler said. "Thirty-five years old so that could be a bit of an issue, but playing at high level. The 49ers might have to address that eventually."

While Williams has considered retirement in the past, the 11-time Pro Bowl selection said he was returning for a 15th NFL season in 2024 on the eve of Super Bowl LVIII, regardless of whether or not his team won the big game. Still ringless and under contract through 2026, it looks like Williams could be in it for the long haul.

Williams signed a record-breaking six-year, $138.06 million contract extension with the 49ers in 2021 after he was traded to the Bay from Washington the year before. Last year, the 49ers restructured the deal and converted $18.23 million of Williams' 2023 base salary was into a signing bonus, which cleared up $14.58 million in cap space while adding one void year.

But while Williams' contract was historic at the time, the 49ers star now ranks No. 4 on the list of highest-paid offensive lineman with a $23.01 million annual salary, per OverTheCap.com. Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell ($28 million), Houston Texans' Laremy Tunsil ($25 million) and New York Giants' Andrew Thomas ($23.5 million) all earn more than Williams on a per-year basis.

And despite his age, Williams continue to produce in the trenches for San Francisco, widely regarded as not only the game's best at his position, but one of the NFL's best athletes overall. He could be looking to be fairly compensated in annual salary, or might want more guaranteed money.

With star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk waiting for a new contract and quarterback Brock Purdy due for a lucrative payday, the reported inklings of a reworked deal for Williams could toss another wrench in the plan as the 49ers prepare for the future.

But knowing San Francisco's front office, they'll find a way to make everyone involved happy and ensure the team benefits in the end.

