Report: William Jackson visits Ravens

The Ravens need some help at corner, and they're trying to address it.

They have William Jackson III in town on a free agent visit Friday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. The team recently has had outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy in for visits, too, as they also want to add depth at that position.

Jackson, 30, went to the Steelers last season in a trade with the Commanders, but he never played a game for his new team. A back injury kept Jackson sidelined after the trade, and the Steelers released him in March.

The Bengals made Jackson the 24th overall pick in 2016, and he was in Cincinnati five seasons before signing a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders in 2021.

In his career, Jackson has 205 tackles, 51 pass breakups, five interceptions and one sack.