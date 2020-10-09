Report: Wichita State investigating allegations of abuse against basketball coach Gregg Marshall

Gregg Marshall is accused of striking a player and putting his hand on the neck of a staff member. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Wichita State is investigating allegations of abuse against head coach Gregg Marshall, The Athletic’s CJ Moore and Dana O'Neil report.

The school cited privacy laws in declining comment to The Athletic, but Marshall confirmed the investigation in a statement.

“I’m aware the university conducted interviews and I fully participated in the process,” Marshall told The Athletic. “I look forward to having it wrapped up as I continue to focus my energy on our team.”

Marshall accused of punching player in back

Marshall is accused of punching a player in the back and putting his hands around the neck of a staff member. He is also accused of swinging at a Wichita State student during a road rage confrontation.

The Athletic report detailed multiple alleged incidents as described by eye witnesses.

During the 2015-16 season, Marshall allegedly struck forward Shaq Morris after a practice confrontation. According to the report, Marshall verbally berated Morris after Morris knocked a teammate to the floor while attempting a blocked shot. Marshall deemed the play dirty and told Morris to “get the f--- out of practice” according to multiple players, per The Athletic.

Those players said that Marshall followed Morris toward the gym’s exit and punched him between his shoulders below his neck before he left the building, per the report.

Marshall allegedly put hand around staffer’s neck

In another incident that preseason, Marshall was upset with a staff member during a practice session. Two witnesses said that Marshall berated the staff member and put a hand around his neck, according to the report.

In another incident not involving the basketball team, Marshall got angry at a student-athlete from another sport who was pulling out of his parking spot at Koch Arena, according to the report.

Alleged road rage incident with student-athlete

Student-athletes regularly parked in Marshall’s spot briefly to visit the tutoring center. Marshall would respond by double parking behind a car if he found somebody parked in his spot, according to the report. In this instance, a witness said that the student-athlete pulled out before Marshall could block him in, and Marshall chased him in his car and blocked him in an intersection.

The witness said that Marshall got out of his car and yelled “Do you know who the f--- I am?” at the student-athlete. When the student-athlete responded, “I don’t give a f--- who you are,” through his rolled-down window, Marshall tried to punch him, according to the witness.

Report: Marshall has a reputation

While Marshall acknowledged the existence of the investigation to The Athletic, he did not address the specific allegations. One former player said that Marshall’s temper was well-known in the athletic department.

“It wasn’t just players — the academic people, the marketing, everybody,” an ex-player said, per The Athletic. “If you had to associate with Wichita State basketball, you got caught in the crossfire. I lost respect for him because I saw the way he treated my teammates and other people.”

On-court anger in 2016 caught on camera

Marshall’s temper has flared on the basketball court.

In 2016, Marshall had to be restrained while berating officials during a basketball exhibition against McGill University.

I, for one, am shocked to learn that Gregg Marshall might have severe anger management issues.



If only there were signs... https://t.co/gpgy1mUX6o pic.twitter.com/YguwkUlG2H — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) October 9, 2020

The investigation is occurring after a spring that saw six scholarship players and a walk-on transfer, according to The Athletic.

Shockers have thrived under Marshall

Marshall has coached at Wichita State for 13 seasons and led the program to national prominence. The Shockers made the NCAA tournament in seven straight seasons from 2012 to 2018 and advanced to the Final Four in 2013.

Marshall’s name regularly surfaces around prominent head coaching openings, but he has remained at Wichita State.

