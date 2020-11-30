Report: Why Ohio State's Big Ten title in jeopardy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ohio State football already had to cancel two games due to COVID-19 cases within their own or opponent's program, and it now, at least according to one report, it appears likely that they'll miss out on another.

The Buckeyes' game on Saturday vs. Michigan State is "likely" to be canceled, according to Dan Patrick. With three cancellations on their schedule, Ohio State wouldn't be eligible for the Big Ten championship game. The Big Ten requires teams to play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. Ohio State was unable to play Saturday against Illinois and November 14 against Maryland.

Ryan Day's club has two more games this season, including the likely canceled Michigan State game. They're 4-0 and have proved to be one of the best teams in the country with quarterback Justin Fields leading the way.

However, it won't matter that they're undefeated and the best team in the conference if they only play five games. Indiana would likely become the Big Ten East's representative in Indianapolis.

Ohio State also has aspirations to make the College Football Playoff, and missing out on their conference championship game would certainly have implications on their eligibility for the game's national championship series.

Ohio State has not revealed specific numbers of positive tests, only that members of their 170-person group have been effected by the recent outbreak.