Report: Why fresh heated altercation & row between ETH & Man Utd star last month didn’t turn ugly

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will remain in charge of the Red Devils next season after the club decided against parting ways with him.

It is a boost for the Dutchman, and he is in talks with the Old Trafford club about signing a new contract.

Ten Hag’s flexibility was one of the reasons he did not eventually get sacked, according to the Telegraph, with his handling of a row with Luke Shaw ensuring the situation did not turn ugly as many would have envisaged.

There was a heated altercation between the Man United boss and the England international left-back in May around the time of the 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace after Shaw had asked if he could continue his rehabilitation from a long-term injury overseas for a short period.

However, Ten Hag refused and a row broke out, with Shaw angrily pointing out that other players had been granted similar wishes.

In the end, his request was subsequently granted after he suffered a setback in his recovery ahead of the end of the season, and the fact that the Dutchman was willing to diffuse the situation helped matters greatly.

The fact that the two had a long chat on the pitch after the FA Cup final shows they have indeed overcome their differences.

Shaw has blamed himself and the manager for how his return from injury back in February was handled as he almost missed Euro 2024 having played just 15 games across all competitions in 2023-24.

Injuries have prevented the 28-year-old from fulfilling his huge potential, and Ten Hag has admitted Shaw cannot always be available for every game in a season despite being the best left-back in the world.

Both will hope to manage his fitness better next season, and the Man United manager also has to find a way to ensure his squad stay fit for most of the campaign after consistent injuries to key players ruined their chances of doing better last season.