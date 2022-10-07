Report: Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras trade talks fizzled

Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras trade talks fizzled originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs and Mets were frequently linked on the rumor mill leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, specifically involving Willson Contreras and David Robertson.

But a deal never materialized — the Cubs kept Contreras and traded Robertson to the Phillies — and a new report from the New York Post’s Jon Heyman sheds insight on why.

Heyman wrote, “Rivals say the Mets mostly offered third-tier prospects” in trade talks, adding the Cubs grew “so frustrated by the Mets’ unwillingness to give up anything of value,” they turned their attention elsewhere.

The Cubs and Mets came together for a trade at the 2021 deadline that now looks incredibly lopsided — a deal that seemingly contributed to the Mets’ reluctance this time around. New York traded 2020 first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong to the Cubs for Javy Báez.

Báez spent two months with the Mets and signed a six-year deal with the Tigers last winter. Crow-Armstrong is now considered the Cubs’ top prospect by multiple outlets. MLB Pipeline ranks him No. 30 overall.

For Robertson, the Cubs acquired starter Ben Brown, who was rapidly climbing Phillies top prospects lists and is considered the Cubs’ No. 7 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Regarding Contreras, Cubs president Jed Hoyer said after the deadline, "We never found a deal that came close to the right value."

Contreras is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career and has likely played his last game with the Cubs.

The Mets went on to win 101 games this season and long led the NL East but finished second to the Braves by virtue of a tiebreaker.

Atlanta got a first-round bye in the playoffs, while New York is hosting the Padres in the NL Wild Card round.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!