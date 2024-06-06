Report: White Sox sign former Nationals infielder to minor league deal

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have signed Michael Chavis to a minor league deal, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Chavis is a 28-year-old super-utility player who last played for the Washington Nationals in 2023, where the Atlanta, Georgia-native logged games at first base, second base, third base, left field, right field and designated hitter.

‘I don’t focus on that stuff’: White Sox manager Pedro Grifol addresses Rosenthal article questioning his job security

Chavis appeared in 48 games with the Nationals last year, batting .242/.281/.341 with two home runs and five runs batted in.

He is a five-year veteran of Major League Baseball who made his MLB debut with the Boston Red Sox in 2019. Chavis slashed .254/.322/.444 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI’s in 95 games played.

After dropping a decision against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday night, the White Sox tied a franchise record for consecutive losses at 13.

The Boston Red Sox come to town next for a four-game series, starting Thursday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.