Report: White Sox manager Tony La Russa 'out indefinitely'

White Sox manager Tony La Russa is "out indefinitely" to visit heart specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, according to Bob Nightengale.

"Following a medical evaluation this morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians," a statement from the White Sox read. "His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager in La Russa’s absence."

La Russa missed Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals to undergo "medical testing" from heart doctors in Chicago, who recommended he miss the game. Bench coach Miguel Cairo filled in for the everyday skipper, as the Sox lost 9-7 to the Royals.

La Russa will fly to Arizona on Wednesday night to visit the specialists, according to the story.

Cairo will fill the void for the team's second game against the Royals on Wednesday and going forward. The team lost Tuesday to the Kansas City Royals under Cairo's direction.

