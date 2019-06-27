Report: White Sox designating struggling Yonder Alonso for assignment originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The White Sox are reportedly designating Yonder Alonso for assignment.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the White Sox have decided to move on from Alonso, who they acquired in a trade with the division-rival Cleveland Indians in December.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to a source, the White Sox have designated 1B Yonder Alonso for assignment. This coming only two hours after the team sent out a release touting Alonso's charity bowling event benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago and the Chicago White Sox Charities. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 27, 2019

While the move could be considered surprising due to the caliber of player Alonso has been in his career - he was an All Star just two seasons ago - what's inarguable is that Alonso is in the midst of a very disappointing 2019 campaign. Acquired in part to provide a presence in the middle of the White Sox lineup, he's been unable to do that and owns just a .178/.275/.301 slash line with seven home runs, 13 extra-base hits and 27 RBIs in 67 games.

Alonso was given an opportunity to figure things out by manager Rick Renteria, who kept the veteran in the middle of the batting order through the first two months of the season, all while fans focused their frustration on Alonso, constantly complaining on Twitter that he was still with the team.

For better or worse, those fans have now, reportedly, gotten their wish.

Story continues

Somewhat unfairly, Alonso has remained connected to the White Sox failed pursuit of mega free agent Manny Machado in the minds of many fans. While general manager Rick Hahn lauded Alonso's attributes as a hitter and as a clubhouse presence after he was acquired, a large number of fans chose to see his relationship to Machado - Alonso is Machado's brother-in-law - as the main reason for his acquisition. And the lack of production since has made those opinions difficult to change.

As for what the White Sox would do from here, the first base/designated hitter timeshare Alonso was ticketed to have with Jose Abreu before the season started had already crumbled a significant amount. Renteria lessened Alonso's playing time considerably in June, with Alonso starting just eight of the team's 21 games this month. James McCann's emergence has provided another option at DH on days when McCann isn't catching. Zack Collins' recent promotion could produce a sort of three-way timeshare between Abreu, McCann and Collins. Collins is a catcher, but questions about his defense behind the plate, as well as McCann's currently immovable status as the No. 1 catcher, has forced him to try out first base, as well. So Abreu could maintain his stronghold on the playing time at first base, McCann could be the No. 1 catcher and Collins could be the go-to option at DH, subbing in on the field when those two need a day.

That's one possible option. Though with injured shortstop Tim Anderson likely heading to the injured list ahead of this weekend's series against the Minnesota Twins, a whole bunch of moves could be on the way and new faces could be up from the minor leagues. A potential call-up could come in the form of Daniel Palka, who would factor into that DH discussion, as well, though that's merely speculation that the White Sox would want to replace the power bat they thought they were getting in Alonso with another power bat in Palka.

None of this is official yet, of course, and we'll have to wait and see how the White Sox actually proceed.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the White Sox easily on your device.