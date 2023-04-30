REPORT: Where Michigan State football transfers Payton Thorne and Keon Coleman are rumored to have interest

It was a pretty shocking day for Michigan State football; it lost three starters to the transfer portal. Two were fixtures on offense this past season: Payton Thorne and Keon Coleman.

Now, the two players will examine their options in the transfer portal, and Corey Robinson of 247Sports tweeted some intel on where they could be heading.

For Coleman, Robinson said he has heard about LSU, USC, Tennessee and Miami.

For Thorne, he has heard he is talking to Auburn, where new head coach Hugh Freeze could be looking to install a veteran such as Thorne into a pretty barren quarterback room.

Auburn was the team we had heard linked to Thorne before the announcement. For Coleman, we have heard LSU, USC, Tennessee, and Miami. Would expect others to try and jump in now that he is officially in the portal https://t.co/MutUrkwBUN — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) April 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire