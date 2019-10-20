Report: When Jalen Ramsey didn't play Week 6, Shad Khan gave green light for trade

Jacksonville Jaguars team owner Shad Khan thought his relationship with cornerback Jalen Ramsey could save the relationship between Ramsey and the front office, but after Ramsey was not available for last week’s game Khan decided it was time to let go.

Report: Khan gave green light after DNP

That’s according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, who reported on Sunday that Khan gave the green light to head of football operations Tom Coughlin to trade Ramsey if Coughlin could get a great deal for the two-time Pro Bowler after Ramsey missed last week’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

When Jalen Ramsey didn't play last week, it was the final straw for Jaguars team owner Shad Khan. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Three doctors had cleared Ramsey to return from his back injury. After Khan and Ramsey met, Khan got the impression that the star would play against the Saints. In an interview with The Street financial site, Khan said he expected Ramsey to play.

But when Ramsey didn’t, Khan was highly disappointed.

Jaguars were looking for a lot

Schefter also reported the Jaguars were looking for even more in return for Ramsey than they ended up getting — and they got quite a bit.

Jacksonville was apparently looking for two first-round picks and a third-round pick, and the Rams’ initial offer was for the two first-rounders. Los Angeles would add a 2021 fourth-round pick, and Jacksonville accepted.

Khan didn’t really want to deal Ramsey, and Yahoo Sports NFL columnist Charles Robinson wrote in the wake of the trade that Khan had tried to broker peace between Ramsey and Coughlin, wanting to keep his front office structure in tact while also holding on to one of the league’s top corners.

