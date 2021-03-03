Report: Weston Richburg recently had hip surgery, has no timetable for return

49ers center Weston Richburg was unable to play for the entire 2020 season after undergoing knee and shoulder surgeries.

Now he could be out even longer.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Richburg recently had hip surgery and there is no timetable for his return. Richburg is owed $8.35 million in 2021, which paired with his recent string of injuries makes it unlikely he’ll return to the club for next season.

According to Rapoport, Richburg’s on-field future is also yet to be determined.

Richburg signed a five-year deal with San Francisco in 2018. He last played in Week 14 of the 2019 season.

Free agent to be Alex Smith recently expressed a desire to play for the 49ers. The veteran center played under Kyle Shanahan in Cleveland and Atlanta when the San Francisco head coach was an offensive coordinator.

