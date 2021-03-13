Report: Weston Richburg is likely to retire, restructured contract to help 49ers

San Francisco center Weston Richburg didn’t play at all in 2020 because of knee and shoulder injuries, and he recently had surgery on his hip. So it wouldn’t be surprising if he never plays again.

In fact, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, that is the likely scenario: Richburg is likely to end up retiring.

But for now, the 49ers have restructured Richburg’s contract, clearing $6.875 million in salary cap space for 2021. The 49ers are in decent cap shape, with more than $20 million in cap space.

When healthy, Richburg was always a starter, both for the Giants and for the 49ers. But he’s had bad luck with injuries, and as he turns 30 this year, he may be ready to walk away.

