Report: Wesley McGriff reverses course and returns to Auburn after accepting Texas A&M job

After agreeing to leave Auburn for Texas A&M on New Year’s Eve, Wesley McGriff has apparently changed his mind.

According to Justin Hokanson, the Auburn reporter for On3 Sports, McGriff has reversed course and will be returning to the Tigers to coach defensive backs. He had agreed to work for head coach Mike Elko and serve as co-defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator on the final day of 2023.

McGriff was supposed to work alongside Ishmael Aristide, who was hired in early December to coach cornerbacks and followed Elko from Durham after coaching on his Duke staff for one season. The move comes one day after Elko retained Bryant Gross-Armiento to serve as a senior defensive analyst after coaching defensive backs on Jimbo Fisher‘s staff.

As pointed out on New Year’s Eve by Billy Liucci of TexAgs, McGriff has more than just SEC coaching experience, he is also a talented recruiter who has developed elite prospects into dependable NFL players.

McGriff returns to Auburn to continue his third separate stint with the Tigers, including 2016, 2019 to 2020 and 2023 to the present day. He served as the secondary coach at Lousiville in 2022. McGriff also has previous experience at Florida and Ole Miss.

