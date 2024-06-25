Report: Weber State’s Dillon Jones had predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder have hosted several meetings with draft prospects in the past few weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is Weber State’s Dillon Jones. He reportedly had a predraft workout with the Thunder, per The Athletic’s Andrew Schlecht on his “Down to Dunk” podcast.

The 22-year-old played four college seasons from 2021-24 at Weber State. He was a starter in his last three seasons with the Wildcats.

In 31 games last season, Jones averaged 20.8 points on 48.9% shooting, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and two steals. He shot 32.4% from 3 on 3.4 attempts. At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, he has good size for a forward.

Jones is likely a second-round selection. This means the Thunder will need to trade back into the second round if they like him enough. He’d likely spend most of his next season with the G League’s OKC Blue.

