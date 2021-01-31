Report: Washington's offer for Matthew Stafford 'was better' than Rams

Report: Washington's offer for Stafford 'was better' than Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly acquired Matthew Stafford from the Lions for two first-round picks (2022 and 2023), a 2021 third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff.

Looking at the massive haul it took to land the quarterback, one would think that the Washington Football Team -- reportedly in on the Stafford sweepstakes -- were unable or unwilling to match the demand.

However, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson, that may have not been the case.

Anderson tweeted that, per a league source, Washington's offer for Stafford "was better" than what the Rams traded away.

League source gives opinion on #Lions decision to take the #Rams deal for Matthew Stafford: "The Rams were screwed with a bad contract on (Jared) Goff and the #Lions helped them and don't even get a good pick this year. The Washington offer was better." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 31, 2021

It's unclear what Washington's offer was, and it doesn't matter anymore as Stafford is off the market. One would have to think that the No. 19 pick in this year's draft was on the table, but Anderson's report makes it seem like there were some additional pieces as well. The additional first-round pick was most likely due to the Lions taking on Goff's massive contract, something Anderson reported the league source didn't quite understand either.

Yet, given that Los Angeles mortgages a good portion of its future with two first-round picks heading to Detroit, there's a chance that Washington was better off not trying to go higher and outbid the Rams. The teams are not in the same situation moving forward and Washington is better off holding on to as many picks as possible.

With Stafford now out of the cards for Washington, the team will have to turn its attention to another option at quarterback.