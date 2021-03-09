Report: Washington working to sign CB Ronald Darby and K Dustin Hopkins to extensions

Zachary Neel
·2 min read
With NFL Free Agency now just over a week away, all eyes in the Washington Football Team are starting to look at the players on the roster and what they might do going forward. We saw on Monday night that the team chose to place the franchise tag on RG Brandon Scherff for the second-straight year while they work to extend him for the future, but what about the other guys?

What about players like Ronald Darby, or Dustin Hopkins, or Ryan Anderson, or Kyle Allen? Well, ESPN’s John Keim offered an update on Tuesday morning, giving some hope for fans that want to see a couple of those names stick around.

A guy like Darby played very well on a one-year ‘prove it’ contract in 2020, and there is some belief that Washington has an easy answer to keeping their secondary at least intact by keeping him around to spell Kendall Fuller on the opposite side. If WFT can keep Darby and potentially draft a young CB or two, they are well on their way to creating a solid secondary.

As for Hopkins, we could take it or leave it. He didn’t have his best season in 2020, and there are a bunch of solid kickers available on the open market thanks to the salary cap restrictions, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see Ron Rivera move off from him. However, if Rivera wants to bring him back, who are we to say to?

An interesting note that Keim had was on DL Ryan Anderson, who has seen his playing time plummet over the past year and change. Ever since Washington transitioned to a 4-3 scheme, Anderson lost his position as an outside linebacker, and as a free agent, there is a belief that he will look for a new team where he can have an impact on the field.

