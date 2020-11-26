Report: Washington wants QB Alex Smith back in 2021

Report: Washington wants Alex Smith back in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Alex Smith started the 2020 season as Washington's third quarterback on the depth chart and hadn't taken a live snap in over two years.

But after an underwhelming first month from Dwayne Haskins and a gruesome leg injury to Kyle Allen, Smith has taken hold of the starter spot and doesn't appear to be letting go.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, head coach Ron Rivera and his staff want Smith back for the 2021 season. Smith will make $19 million next season and is under contract until 2022, though he has not yet publicly committed to returning next season.

Washington could be on the hunt for their next franchise quarterback in a 2021 NFL Draft littered with quality prospects at the position. If they select one in the first round, Smith could serve as the perfect bridge quarterback, just as he did for the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

However, Smith has said the conversation about his future is reserved for the offseason. So in the meantime, he'll continue to try and lead this Washington team to an NFC East division title. Whoever wins their matchup with the Cowboys on Thanksgiving will end the day in first place.

Smith is 1-1 in his first two starts and has complete over 68% of his passes so far this year.