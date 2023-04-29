REPORT: Washington transfer EDGE Sav’ell Smalls visiting Colorado

Many scholarships have been opened for the Colorado Buffaloes since the spring football game, and head coach Deion Sanders is looking to restock on talent.

CU’s newest transfer target comes in the form of EDGE Sav’ell Smalls. On3 is reporting that Smalls will be in Boulder this weekend.

Smalls entered the portal last week after playing three seasons for the Washington Huskies. The former five-star recruit is listed at 6-foot-3, 259 pounds, and was named to the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll the past two seasons.

Smalls played in 29 games over the past three seasons, tallying 32 tackles, including one for a loss. Originally a native of Burien, Washington, Smalls has two years of eligibility remaining.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

Colorado sits last in USA TODAY Sports' post-spring football Pac-12 power rankings Tennessee transfer DL Amari McNeill commits to Colorado Coach Prime reacts to criticism over Colorado players entering portal

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire