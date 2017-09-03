Report: Washington talked Su’a Cravens out of retirement

When Washington took the practice field Sunday morning, starting safety Su'a Cravens wasn’t there.

And it apparently took some quick work by the front office to reel him back in.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cravens told some teammates yesterday he intended to retire, but met with team officials and has changed his mind “for now.”

Cravens needed surgery in mid-August for a knee injury, and was expected to be back in time for the opener.

He was being moved to the secondary this year after playing a hybrid safety/linebacker role last year.

It’s unclear why he was ready to step away, or whether this is a permanent reconciliation. Mike Jones of the Washington Post said it’s not the first time Cravens has considered walking away, so this may be an ongoing situation.