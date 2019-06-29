Report: Washington State’s Jalen Thompson enters supplemental draft

Another player has entered the 2019 NFL supplemental draft, and he’s a talented safety who has a good chance of being selected.

Jalen Thompson just learned yesterday that he has lost his NCAA eligibility and will be in the supplemental draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It is unclear why Thompson is no longer eligible to play college football.

Some of the very early projections for the 2020 NFL draft had Thompson as a likely second-day pick, so it seems likely that some team would be willing to give up a 2020 pick to get him on the roster before training camp. Teams that select a player in the supplemental draft forfeit a pick in next year’s regular draft.

The NFL has not yet announced the date of the supplemental draft but it is usually in early July. Former Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen, former junior college tight end Devonaire Clarington and former West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms are also in this year’s supplemental draft.